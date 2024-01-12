© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Angus King calls for climate action after Wednesday storm

Maine Public | By Murray Carpenter
Published January 12, 2024 at 6:53 AM EST
Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, speaks to reporters at Bath Iron Works, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Bath, Maine.
Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, speaks to reporters at Bath Iron Works, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Bath, Maine.

Scientists say severe storms like the one that battered the Maine coast Wednesday will become more frequent as human-caused climate change warms the planet. And as Mainers mopped up from the storm Thursday, U.S. Sen. Angus King of Maine called for more aggressive climate action.

King addressed deputy secretary of the Department of Energy David Turk, in a hearing of the Senate Energy And Natural Resources Committee.

“We are fiddling while the planet burns, and people are going to look back and say, 'Yes, you addressed it, but you didn't really address it with a sufficient sense of urgency.' And I think we've got to talk about the impact of the climate crisis on us," he said.

King urged Turk to consider the cost to taxpayers of not moving more aggressively. And he highlighted the trend toward electric vehicles, as supported by the Inflation Reduction Act, as a step in the right direction.
Murray Carpenter
Murray Carpenter is Maine Public's climate reporter, covering climate change and other environmental news.
