Maine braces for potentially serious coastal flooding with Saturday storm

Another winter storm is expected to cause potentially serious flooding along the Maine coast Saturday.

Jon Palmer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, said winds will be strong but are not expected to reach hurricane-force.

The storm is expected to bring about an inch of precipitation to Maine, less than the event that flooded coastal towns and wiped out working waterfronts on Wednesday.

Still, Palmer said coastal flooding will be very serious, because Saturday's tides will be higher.

"If we want to compare that to the previous coastal flooding that we experienced a few days ago, we crested at 13.84 for the Portland tide gauge, which was a high-end, moderate flood," he said. "We're going to be rivaling the coastal flooding that we had on Wednesday."

Megan Arsenault, deputy director for the York County Emergency Management Agency, said many businesses and homeowners already suffered damage, which is complicating efforts to prepare for Saturday's storm.

"Some areas that are either low-lying, flood-prone or some dune areas are already inundated from Wednesday's storm, so they're particularly vulnerable for this storm," she said.

She estimates that coastal towns in York County suffered millions of dollars of damage Wednesday, though initial assessments are still in the works.

Before tomorrow, state officials are urging Mainers to have a plan for receiving emergency alerts and to familiarize themselves with evacuation routes.

The Maine Department of Marine Resources is also urging fishermen to secure their vessels.

Snow melt is not a major concern with Saturday's storm, Palmer said.

A few inches of snow are expected farther inland in Lewiston-Auburn and to the north. The mountains and foothills may receive up to 10 inches.

The weather service is monitoring another possible storm Tuesday. But temperatures will drop quickly later this weekend. And Palmer said there's the potential for cold air to push a low pressure system far out to sea.