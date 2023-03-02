Fall and winter precipitation has replenished Maine's groundwater after last summer's drought

Heavy precipitation in the fall and early winter have replenished Maine's groundwater levels after a persistent drought reduced them across much of the state last summer, according to Nick Stasulis of the U.S. Geological Service

"The state is normal or above throughout," Stasulis said during a meeting of Maine's River Flow Advisory Commission on Thursday, "and that really showed significant improvement due to that November-to-January rain that we were seeing."

Stasulis also told members of Maine's River Flow Advisory Commission Thursday that river ice formed very late due to the warm winter, with some southern rivers having no ice at all through mid-January. But with high soil-moisture content, and a growing snowpack, the outlook for river flooding this spring is still in the normal range for much of the state.

