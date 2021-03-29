-
Far-southwestern Maine could see as much as 17 inches of snow before this two pronged storm ends Tuesday.To the north the heaviest snow will occur along a…
-
MONTPELIER, Vt. - The National Weather Service says parts of northern New England could get their first measurable snowfall of the season.The…
-
Another round of snow is on tap for much of New England, especially Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. The National Weather Service said snow will begin…
-
A spokeswoman for Central Maine Power says it could take several days for power to be restored to some customers following a Nor’easter that knocked out…
-
A powerful winter storm has left more than 100,000 homes and businesses in the dark in Maine.CMP was reporting nearly 98,000 power outages and Emera Maine…
-
RANGELEY, Maine (AP)-Parts of Maine are poised to get their first taste of snow this season.The National Weather Service says the plummeting temperature…
-
As Maine deals with the year's first big statewide winter storm, the Maine Department of Transportation is out on the roads."We've seen challenging road…
-
The season's first snow storm has outdoor enthusiasts anxiously checking trail conditions for skiing and snowmobiling. Though the snow is a boon to alpine…
-
BOSTON (AP) _ Religious leaders in snowbound New England are beginning to ask themselves how their houses of worship will make ends meet after all these…
-
Another snow storm is churning across the Northeast, bearing down on an already snow-weary New England. Winter Storm Neptune could drop more than two feet…