High winds, snowdrifts in Aroostook County close roads and cause dangerous driving conditions

Drifting snow and wind gusts over 40 miles per hour are closing roads and creating hazardous conditions today in Aroostook County.

Route 1A between Mars Hill and Easton was closed as of noon on Tuesday, according to the Aroostook County Emergency Management Agency.

Other main roads, including Route 1 between Presque Isle and Caribou, and sections of Route 11 between Masardis to Portage, had only one lane open.

Darren Woods, with the Aroostook County EMA, said several local roads are also closed. He urged drivers to take precautions before heading out.

"Make sure you got a full tank of gas, you've got winter tires on, that you have things like a phone, maybe some snacks and something to drink in case you get stuck somewhere," Woods said.

He said residents can check New England 511 for the latest road closure information.

Angela LaFlash, with the National Weather Service in Caribou, warned that blowing snow can quickly reduce visibility.

"Visibilities can be reduced at any point in time, and it can sometimes seem like they come out of nowhere," she said. "You're just driving along and you're doing fine, and then a gust comes through and you have no visibility."

LaFlash said high winds are expected to continue throughout the day before tapering off overnight.