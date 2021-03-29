winter weather

-
Residents of northern New England have gotten more snow and are preparing for a deep freeze to follow. The National Weather Service said the snow that…
-
CONCORD, N.H. - Falling temperatures replaced the weekend's falling snow Monday as bitter cold and gusty winds swept across the eastern United States. The…
-
A blizzard that's currently in the Midwest is moving towards Maine and could bring some serious snow into the mountains and interior.The snow's expected…
-
Cold air and even some snow blanketed areas of Maine Thursday, but the National Weather Service predictions indicate that Maine might experience a…
-
RANGELEY, Maine (AP)-Parts of Maine are poised to get their first taste of snow this season.The National Weather Service says the plummeting temperature…
-
PORTLAND, Maine — While Northern Maine had a number of snowstorms already this season, southern Maine and the rest of New England is preparing for its…