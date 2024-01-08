Another storm bringing heavy snow and rain, high winds to Maine starting Tuesday night

Another strong storm will bring high winds and a mix of snow and rain to Maine starting Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning.

An inch or two of snow may accumulate in southern Maine before changing over to rain Tuesday evening, said John Cannon, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray.

He said the storm has the potential to cause flooding in southern and coastal Maine.

"Our largest waves and highest winds will arrive right at high tide, unfortunately, especially from Portland to points east up the coast," Cannon said.

Temperatures will also be high enough to melt much of the snow that fell over the weekend, further increasing the risks for minor to moderate localized flooding along the southern coast.

"It just depends on how much of the snow that's falling Tuesday night and the snow that's already on the ground, how much of that melts," Cannon said. "We think quite a bit will melt over southern portions of the state. But you get into central, northern areas, they'll probably just keep adding to their snowpack."

Three to four inches of snow are expected for central Maine, while the mountains and foothills may see eight to 12 inches.

Central Maine Power and Versant said Monday they are pre-staging both internal and outside tree and line crews ahead of the storm. With potential wind gusts over 50 mph, Versant said customers should prepare for the possibility of a multi-day power restoration effort.

A similar storm will bring more rain and high winds Saturday to Maine. Cannon said forecasters are also watching for a potential third storm with colder temperatures and more snow along the coast early next week.