A major Nor'easter could bring up to two feet of snow to coastal Maine

A major Nor'easter is bearing down on Maine that could bring up to two feet of snow to coastal sections. National Weather Service meteorologist Marc Chenard says the storm will push into Maine Saturday morning, intensify during the afternoon and evening, and end on Sunday.

"Right now we have the highest totals along the coast, as much as 12 to 18 inches and could even see up to 2 feet of snow in some coastal areas of Maine," Chenard says.

Blizzard conditions with wind gusts of 25 to even 50 miles per hour will cause whiteouts that make driving impossible. Colder temperatures after the storm mean dangerous wind chills are possible Saturday night. The National Weather Service says coastal flooding and beach erosion are also possible during high tide tomorrow night.

The Nor'Easter is prompting extensive closures and parking bans across the state. Banks, libraries, YMCA's, community centers, and churches are closing for the storm tomorrow. Many towns and cities have parking bans that run through the day tomorrow into Sunday morning.