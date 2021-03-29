-
PORTLAND, Maine - Central Maine Power and Emera Maine are still mopping up a handful of outages caused by a nor'easter last week. CMP reported Monday…
-
Utility crews are hard at work to continue power restoration efforts in the wake of a powerful wind and rain storm that swept through the state in the…
-
A strong October nor’easter packing high winds and heavy rain has knocked out power to tens of thousands of Maine households and businesses.As of about…
-
A major nor'easter will be coming into Maine overnight, with heavy rain and very high winds, especially along the coast.Todd Foisy, of the National…
-
Wintry weather is poised to cause some problems as the week draws to a close in the Northeast, but an even bigger storm is looming for the weekend with up…
-
President Donald Trump has approved a major disaster declaration for parts of Maine that were severely damaged by a pair of winter storms in March.The…
-
NEW YORK - The latest nor'easter is rolling into New England as millions of others in the Northeast begin to dig out. The fourth major storm in three…
-
PHILADELPHIA - A spring nor'easter is targeting the Northeast with strong winds and a foot or more of snow expected in some parts of the region. The bulk…
-
A powerful nor'easter approaching the East Coast will deliver a glancing blow to Maine and New Hampshire, bringing the potential of up to 6 inches of…
-
The Northeast is bracing for its third nor'easter in fewer than two weeks. The National Weather Service reports Sunday that a southern storm is expected…