Maine

Maine digs out up to 19 inches after huge snowstorm

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published January 30, 2022 at 12:33 PM EST
Winter Weather Massachusetts
JOSH REYNOLDS
/
AP
Melisssa Pomerleau, of Portland, Maine, who is a nurse working in Cambridge, Mass., shovels out her car during a storm that was projected to bring up to two feet of snow to the region, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Cambridge, Mass. A powerful nor'easter swept up the East Coast on Saturday, threatening to bury parts of 10 states under deep, furiously falling snow accompanied by coastal flooding and high winds that could cut power and leave people shivering in the cold weather expected to follow.

Cleanup from the Nor'Easter is underway this morning with plow crews and residents digging out from up to 19 inches of snowfall. The National Weather Service says coastal flooding and beach erosion in York County at high tide is possible, and Mainers faced wind chills as low as 20 below in Central and Western Maine Sunday morning.

About 1,058 Versant Power customers and 595 Central Maine Power customers are still without power after the storm's high winds snapped trees that fell on power lines. Most Versant's outages are in Brooklin and Swans Island. The company expects to have power restored to those customers this afternoon. About half of CMP's outages are in Lincoln and Oxford counties. CMP says it has 200 employees, 286 contractors and nearly 300 tree workers working to restore power outages.

Fire officials are asking residents to make sure that their homes are heated safely and properly. Unity Fire Chief Blaine Parsons says it's also critical to have clear access to homes and businesses when there's an emergency.

"Make sure exits are shoveled out, your chimney checked and cleaned and heating sources installed according to manufacturers' specifications," Parsons says.

Fire departments also recommend that you make sure vents for furnaces or boilers are clear of snow, and carbon monoxide and smoke detectors are working properly. Fire hydrants near your home or business should also be shoveled out.

Mainenor'easter
Carol Bousquet
See stories by Carol Bousquet