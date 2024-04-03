© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
April nor'easter to bring double-digit snowfall, power outages across Maine

Maine Public | By Nick Song
Published April 3, 2024 at 4:55 PM EDT
A graphic issued by the National Weather Service on what time the nor'easter will arrive in areas across Maine.
NWS Gray
/
Maine Public
A graphic issued by the National Weather Service on what time the nor'easter will arrive in areas across Maine.

A nor’easter arriving in Maine on Wednesday evening is expected to bring 8-to-12 inches of snow across the state. The mountainous areas in the central highlands may receive much as 2 feet of snow.

Areas along the coast should expect gusts of wind approaching 60 miles-per-hour. These conditions create a likelihood for power outages across the state, especially closer to the coast.

"Most of the area is going to experience a heavy wet snow — the type that will accumulate on trees and powerlines," said Patrick Maloit, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Caribou. "When you throw in expectations of wind gusts in the 35-to-50 mile-per-hour wind range, that could bring down some power lines and [cause] power outages."

The heaviest of the snow is expected to fall early Thursday morning and clear up by Friday. Temperatures are expected to stay close to freezing and into the 20's in the mountains. Sunday should see temperatures in the 40's.

“We’re looking at a significant snowfall for any time of year, but especially for April," said
Chris Legro with the National Weather Service in Gray, "so prepare for hazardous travel.”

The early April storm comes as tens-of-thousands of people prepare to travel to the state for Monday’s total solar eclipse.
Nick Song
Nick Song is Maine Public's inaugural Emerging Voices Fellowship Reporter.


Originally from Southern California, Nick got his start in radio when he served as the programming director for his high school's radio station. He graduated with a degree in Journalism and History from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University -- where he was Co-News Director for WNUR 89.3 FM, the campus station.
