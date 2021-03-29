-
The effects of yesterday's winds are still being felt by some this morning. More than 120,000 customers lost service around the state Wednesday, and early…
-
Wind-Driven Rain Knocks Out Power To More Than 80,000 In MaineMore than 80,000 homes and businesses in Maine are without power, and the numbers aren’t expected to drop soon.Central Maine Power spokesperson Catherine…
-
A messy storm lashed Maine Thursday with heavy rain, snow and gusty winds, knocking out power to homes and businesses, and prompting flood advisories and…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - A major nor’easter that battered the north Atlantic coast swept across Maine Tuesday, knocking out power to tens of thousands, stranding…
-
A spokeswoman for Central Maine Power says it could take several days for power to be restored to some customers following a Nor’easter that knocked out…
-
As Maine deals with the year's first big statewide winter storm, the Maine Department of Transportation is out on the roads."We've seen challenging road…