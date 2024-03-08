Sunday storm to bring rain, wind, coastal flooding and could have impacts akin to January storms

A storm this Sunday could produce impacts that are similar to the January storms that caused significant coastal flooding and damage.

The National Weather Service said southeasterly winds and an inch and a half of rain could lead to coastal and river flooding.

Towns along the coast are preparing. Director of Kennebunkport Public Works Chris Simeoni said barriers and message boards are going up to warn residents, and he says onlookers need to stay away from the water.

"I know it's exciting for people to go down and watch the waves," Simeoni said. "But on January 13 we saw people compromising their safety at Colony Beach. They very well could have been swept away. They were very close to the water and something can happen quickly there."

The York County Emergency Management Agency said residents need to be tuned into the weather and any emergency orders that could arise. He said residents on Kennebunk Beach needed to be evacuated using bucket loaders on Jan. 13 because they were trapped in their homes as the water rose.

