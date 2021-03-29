-
(above) Commercial Street in Portland, Me. - It is not safe to walk or drive through flood waters - video credit: John Keimel/Maine PublicThis story will…
-
Rain and snow-melt are creating flood spots around the state Sunday morning, especially throughout Northern Maine.Pat Maloit with the National Weather…
-
Rising waters in Aroostook County are creating concern for residents of Westmanland. Friday afternoon Game wardens used a Maine Warden Service airboat to…
-
GRAY, MAINE - Coastal Flooding is expected tonight into early tomorrow in southern Maine and New Hampshire. Forecasters have posted a coastal flood…