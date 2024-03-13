More of Maine's coast was damaged in Sunday storm

Two months after back-to-back storms ravaged much of Maine's coast, high winds and waves caused more damage this past weekend.

In Surry, Perry's Lobster Company's wharf was entirely washed away Sunday, says owner Seth Cote. He says he was surprised when neighbors started calling and texting him about the damage while he was in church.

"It just lifted everything right off the pilings, the spikes, just everything, it broke them right off," Cote said. "It was insane, it was throwing boulders up over the road."

The area didn't experience extensive damage from the January storms, Cote says. But now he's left to sort through insurance and rebuilding, like many other coastal business owners and residents.

Cote says It's not clear how long it will take to rebuild, as services are in such high demand.

"Everyone's so busy, with all the storms that have happened and there's only so many barges and companies that do this kind of stuff on the coast, and a lot of them are 18 months to two years out," he said.

Cote says he had been planning to open the seasonal restaurant by Mother's Day, but is now just hoping to be back in business by the end of the summer.