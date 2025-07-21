Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Violent storms damage homes, business, power lines in southern Maine Sunday

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published July 21, 2025 at 2:13 PM EDT
A roof blew off of this commercial building on Route 1 in Falmouth Sunday afternoon.
Falmouth Fire-EMS
A roof blew off of this commercial building on Route 1 in Falmouth Sunday afternoon.

Sunday's violent thunderstorms tore roofs off of buildings and brought trees down on power lines, homes, and even a motorist.

Falmouth Fire and EMS said 13 calls came in during the storms, including one for 3 trees that fell on a house, another for a roof that blew off a commercial building on Route 1, and a third for a tree that fell on a car while the owner was driving.

"A lot of the wind damage we've seen is in line with gusts of 50 to 60 mph. There are other pockets we are looking at to see if wind gusts were higher than that," National Weather Service forecaster Greg Cornwell said.

Cornwell said the National Weather Service is still tracking whether a microburst fueled by higher winds could have occurred.

First responders said no injuries were reported.
