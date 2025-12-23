Bangor Studio/Membership Department
A fall Maine landscape
Maine will have a white Christmas this year, according to the National Weather Service

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published December 23, 2025 at 5:48 PM EST
Winter weather forecast for Dec. 23, 2025.
National Weather Forecasting
Winter weather forecast for Dec. 23, 2025.

Forecasters say a winter storm moving into Maine should guarantee everyone in the state will have a white Christmas, defined by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration as at least one inch of snow on the ground on December 25.

Meteorologist Jon Palmer with the National Weather Service in Gray said most of the state will see 6 to 12 inches of snow, possibly more in some sections.

"Really the bullseye is in the Midcoast region, so Brunswick, Bath, Wiscasset, Rockland and Belfast. They have the greatest chances of getting the most snow from this system," Palmer said.

Palmer said snow will start late this afternoon with most accumulation occurring overnight.

"We're certainly expecting the morning commute to be messy, especially on the Midcoast where it will still be snowing," he said.

He said snow is expected to taper off by noon on Wednesday.

The Weather Service says over the last 70 years, Portland has had a white Christmas 42 times, which is more than 50%.
