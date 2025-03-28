Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Spring storm bringing snow, sleet, freezing rain to Maine this weekend

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published March 28, 2025 at 3:54 PM EDT
The western mountains are expected to see the h
National Weather Service
/
NWS
The western mountains are expected to see the greatest snow accumulation.

A prolonged winter storm will bring multiple rounds of snow, sleet and freezing rain across the state this weekend. The heaviest accumulation of 4-6 inches of snow is expected in the western mountains.

"The name of the game is, it's a prolonged event," said meteorologist Derek Schroeder with the National Weather Service in Gray. He said the storm will begin as mostly snow late tonight into tomorrow morning, before shifting to sleet and freezing rain for parts of York and Cumberland counties.

Schroeder said another round of accumulating sleet and freezing rain will overspread the state Saturday night into Sunday.

"We will have temperatures, you know, staying below freezing across the interior through Sunday night, so kind of a prolonged period of slick travel," he said.

The Maine Emergency Management Agency is warning of especially hazardous travel conditions along the I-95 corridor on Sunday, and urging residents to postpone or cancel travel plans this weekend.
Environment and Outdoors snowMaine Emergency Management AgencyNational Weather Service
