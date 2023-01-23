Tens of thousands without power in southern Maine as storm dumps heavy snow

Winter weather warnings and advisories are in effect throughout Maine on Monday due to heavy snowfall and high winds.

Nearly 25,000 customers were without power around noontime, mostly in York County.

Gov. Janet Mills has directed all state offices to close for the day and is encouraging people to avoid driving.

The Maine Department of Transportation is urging drivers who must be on the roads to slow down and to leave plenty of space between vehicles — especially snow plows.

