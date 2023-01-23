© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Tens of thousands without power in southern Maine as storm dumps heavy snow

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published January 23, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST
Winter Weather Massachusetts
JOSH REYNOLDS
/
AP
Melisssa Pomerleau, of Portland, Maine, who is a nurse working in Cambridge, Mass., shovels out her car during a storm that was projected to bring up to two feet of snow to the region, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Cambridge, Mass. A powerful nor'easter swept up the East Coast on Saturday, threatening to bury parts of 10 states under deep, furiously falling snow accompanied by coastal flooding and high winds that could cut power and leave people shivering in the cold weather expected to follow.

Winter weather warnings and advisories are in effect throughout Maine on Monday due to heavy snowfall and high winds.

Nearly 25,000 customers were without power around noontime, mostly in York County.

Gov. Janet Mills has directed all state offices to close for the day and is encouraging people to avoid driving.

The Maine Department of Transportation is urging drivers who must be on the roads to slow down and to leave plenty of space between vehicles — especially snow plows.

Patty Wight
