Maine to have rain for 12th consecutive weekend

Rain is expected to move into Maine Friday night into Saturday morning, making it the 12th consecutive weekend with measurable rainfall.

Meteorologist Derek Schroeter with the National Weather Service in Gray said Maine has received four to six inches more rainfall than is normal since the end of March.

"Many cooperative weather observers in Maine and New Hampshire are in the top five for the wettest three-month period that ran from March 11 through June 11," Schroeter said.

Schroeter said he doesn't expect the whole weekend to be a washout, but temperatures will be in the 60s.