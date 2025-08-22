Experts say droughts could impact potato harvest

Maine potatoes could take a hit this year due to ongoing drought conditions affecting most areas of the state.

The U.S. Drought Monitor says about 80% of Maine is in some sort of drought condition.

Jake Dyer is an agronomist and the director of seed production for the Maine Potato Board. He said, even though the droughts are worse in the southern part of the state, conditions could still stunt crop growth.

"I'd say the growing conditions overall were favorable through June and for early part of July," Dyer said. "We were catching showers, you know, region wide, fairly regular towards the end of July. And thus far in August, it has basically dried up."

The National Weather Service predicted the state won't get much relief until early autumn. Until then, Dyer said potato farmers with the means to irrigate their crops should do so.

Todd Foisy, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service station in Caribou, said he's already seen some northern farmers taking precautions.

"I've seen a lot of farmers irrigating their fields. That's not something we always have to do up here," Foisy said. "So, [dry weather] definitely impacts agriculture significantly."

The Maine Potato industry contributed about $1.3 billion to the state economy in 2022, according to the most recent report from the University of Maine.