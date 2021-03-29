-
Agricultural workers in Maine would be allowed to form a union to bargain for wages, benefits and working conditions under a bill before the Legislature’s Labor Committee. But it drew opposition from several Maine farmers who say it could put them out of business.
With harvest on the horizon and the summer slipping away, COVID-19 continues to wreak new havoc on Maine farms in diverse ways. Some farmers say the…
Maine Public TV Air Time: Thur., February 7 at 10:00 pm Dairy Farms remain the backbone of agriculture in New England, but they fight for survival in an…
Maine Public TV Air Times: Thur., January 31 at 10:00 pm Sat., February 2 at 11:00 am During the 19th century, before mechanical ice making was perfected…
A working farm in Clinton is hosting a two day Agricultural Trade Show through tomorrow. Organizers say Maine Farms Days at Misty Meadows Farm is designed…
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is making Maine farms hard-hit by the drought eligible for federal assistance.The USDA has designated Androscoggin and…
Maine Public TV Air Time:Sunday, July 10 at 5:00 pmA year in the life of the Gregg family on a four hundred acre farm in Mapleton, Maine where three…
Maine Public TV Air Times:Thur., June 23 at 10:30 pmSat., June 25 at 11:30 amA film about sustainable agriculture and local food, centered on a family run…
NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — Maine's food industry is in the midst of a transition. The saga of slow decline for family farms has shifted to a story about the…
MAPLETON, Maine — For decades, states like California have been synonymous with "agriculture," but as western graze lands dry up, producers and…