Lewiston-based 'Farmers' Almanac' to cease publication, citing 'chaotic media landscape'

After two centuries, publication of the Lewiston-based “Farmers’ Almanac” will come to an end next year.

Staff are citing financial challenges in today’s media landscape as the reason for their decision to wind down.

From long-range weather forecasts to tips on gardening and cooking and a dose of good humor, the ‘Farmers’ Almanac,’ was once one of the most widely-read publications in the country.

While the "Old Farmers’ Almanac" is, like the name suggests, 25 years older and based in New Hampshire, the Lewiston-based "Farmers’ Almanac" has been in Maine since 1818.

More than 800,000 copies of the annual print edition get distributed every year. But now, most readership comes from the Almanac’s website or social media pages.

“We are incredibly proud of the legacy we leave behind and grateful to our loyal staff, readers, contributors, and partners who have supported us through the years,” said managing editor Sandi Duncan in a press release. “Though the Almanac will no longer be available in print or online, its spirit will live on in the values it championed: simplicity, sustainability, and connection to nature.”

The announcement comes as legacy print publications and newspapers continue to shut down across the country since the advent of the internet.

According to Northwestern University’s Local News Initiative, more than 3,200 newspapers have shut down since 2005.