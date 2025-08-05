Report: Organic agriculture in Maine faces serious headwinds, despite long-term growth

Despite long-term growth, Maine's organic farming sector is facing serious economic and demographic headwinds, according to a new report from the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association.

The report finds that from 2007 to 2022, organic product sales more than doubled in the state to a total value of nearly $50 million.

But MOFGA executive director Sarah Alexander said those numbers mask a recent dip in sales for some products.

"The dairy sector, in particular, as we know, has seen some significant decreases. But we also do see that [decrease] in vegetables and then other crops, which include hay and maple," she said.

At the same time, Alexander said sales of organic flowers, grains, and poultry have grown.

The report highlights the high cost of running a farm, and the aging of Maine's farming workforce as long-term barriers.

"Maine's organic farming population is aging, and it's not being replaced as quickly as it's aging by farmers who are younger," said Jed Beach, a consultant, farmer, and one of the report's authors.

Still, the report found the overall economic impact of organic agriculture in Maine reached $74 million in 2022.