Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Pollinators' jobs get harder amid drought conditions

Maine Public | By Michael Livingston
Published September 11, 2025 at 2:58 PM EDT
Bees come and go from a bee hive in West Bath, Maine on Monday, April 30, 2012.
Pat Wellenbach
/
AP
Bees come and go from a bee hive in West Bath, Maine on Monday, April 30, 2012.

Honey bees are struggling to pollinate and produce honey this year due to drastic shifts in climate, according to industry officials.

They said an abnormally rainy spring made it hard for bees to leave their hives for pollination. Now, the drought has hampered nectar production in most plants — which bees rely on for energy to make honey.

According to data from the National Weather Service, Maine saw rain nearly every weekend in May and June. But it stopped in July, and now over 80% of the state is in some degree of drought conditions.

Beth Goodwin heads the Maine State Beekeepers Association. She said in order to keep colonies energized, beekeepers are not harvesting as much honey.

"If those bees are more active, going out and looking because for forage, because it's warm... They're going to be expending more energy and then needing more fuel to keep them going," Goodwin said. "They are genetically predisposed to working intensely for a short period of time."

Goodwin said it's too early to tell how this year's total honey yield might be affected.

She said wild pollinators like butterflies, moths and hummingbirds will also have a tough go at finding nectar.

Tags
Environment and Outdoors agriculturehoney beesdroughthoneyFarm to Plate
Michael Livingston
Michael joined Maine Public as a news reporter in 2025. His roots are in Michigan where he spent three years at Interlochen Public Radio as a Report for America corps member.
See stories by Michael Livingston