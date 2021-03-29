-
PORTLAND, Maine - A Maine woman is calling for the state's highest court to give domestic partners custody rights to pets after a relationship fizzles.…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine lawmakers are making sure that a sales tax refund and exemption includes the commercial production of maple syrup and honey.…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says new guidance about added sugars that exempts pure maple syrup and honey products will be…
-
Maine U.S. Sen. Angus King is urging the Food and Drug Administration to back off a requirement that natural honey and maple products carry the label of…