Michael Livingston

News Reporter

Michael joined Maine Public as a news reporter in 2025. His roots are in Michigan where he spent three years at Interlochen Public Radio as a Report for America corps member.

His reporting there focused on the challenges of life in rural areas of the state. He also helped produce "Points North" a podcast about the land, water and inhabitants of the Great Lakes. Michael's episodes earned him recognition by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television and Digital News Association.

He earned his bachelor's degree in journalism from Central Michigan University in 2022 and oversaw the campus newspaper Central Michigan Life.

In his free time, Michael enjoys biking and cheering on the Detroit Lions (though his father, a New Englander, raised him a Red Sox fan.)

Send story tips to mlivingston@mainepublic.org.