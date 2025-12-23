Penobscot County to distribute $400,000 in opioid settlement funds to recovery organizations

Penobscot County Commissioners approved a dozen grants for organizations that aim to help curb opioid use disorder at its Tuesday meeting.

It was the first major distribution from the county's Opioid Settlement Funds — part of the national settlements with drug companies accused of contributing to the opioid epidemic.

Proposed projects included bolstering youth outreach, hiring recovery coaches, and buying vehicles for emergency transportation.

"The recovery committee and the recovery community is so thankful that we got these funds out at this time, and I look forward to working with [the county commission] again on our next round," said Randy Jackson, who serves on the county's opioid advisory committee. "This will be a very merry Christmas for many, many people."

See below for a full list of grant awards:

1. St. Andre Home - $10,000

"For the "Empowering Opioid Recovery Through Connection and Care" project which provides flexible, direct-assistance resources for Penobscot County residents with opioid and substance use disorders."

2. Penquis C.A.P., Inc. - $34,880

"For the Substance Affected Youth (SAY) Program, which provides intervention and prevention services for children and families impacted by another person's substance use."

3. BARN - $39,000

"For the Recovery Emergency Response Initiative (RERI), a systems-change project that integrates peer recovery support into the emergency department at St. Joseph Hospital."

4. True Connections (Prevention) - $45,833

"For its new Substance Affected Youth (SAY) Program in the Katahdin Region. This prevention and early intervention initiative targets youth ages 10–18 and their caregivers in rural northern Penobscot County communities like Millinocket, East Millinocket, and Medway."

5. Save A Life Recovery Resource Center - $46,420

"For its Creative Wellness and Comprehensive Support Programs. Based in Lincoln, Maine, this recovery community organization provides essential peer-based services, harm reduction, and creative wellness programming to over a dozen rural towns that have limited access to care."

6. Breaking the Cycle - $49,999

"To secure the title for the 2025 Toyota Sienna they purchased this year and cover its operating costs, ensuring women in their residential treatment program have reliable transportation to court, healthcare, and family reunification activities."

7. Fresh Start Inc. - $25,000

"For its Fresh Start Scholarship Fund, which provides initial rent subsidies for individuals transitioning from the justice system or treatment into sober living."

8. True Connections (Recovery) - $25,000

"For its Recovery Navigation & Support Program, a new initiative that establishes a full-time Recovery Coach to serve adults in rural northern Penobscot County."

9. AccessDirect Recovery Network - $35,389

"For its Growth Helps Healing project to expand its 24/7 substance use disorder call center and support services. The funding will be used to hire an additional prescreen coordinator to handle high call volumes, provide scholarships for recovery residence entry fees, and reimburse volunteers for transportation costs in Penobscot County."

10. GBA Counseling Services - $35,000

"To provide immediate outpatient treatment for 35 uninsured individuals struggling with opioid and co-occurring disorders in Penobscot County."

11. Bangor Area Homeless Shelter - $10,000

"For its "Emergency Shelter and Supportive Services" project. The funding will be used to sustain recovery-focused programs, including a structured dry emergency shelter, a day program, and a centrally located access point for Naloxone distribution to individuals without insurance."

12. Needlepoint Sanctuary of Maine - $43,479

"To hire a full-time peer recovery coach. This project aims to bridge the gap between harm reduction and traditional recovery by embedding specialized coaching and new peer recovery support meetings within the organization’s existing Bangor facilities."

Penobscot County is set to receive roughly $4.5 million from opioid settlements by 2038.

County officials have said the bulk of funds will go toward medication-assisted treatment in the county jail