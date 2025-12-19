Strong winds temporarily shut down ski hills

Some Maine ski resorts closed lifts Friday amid rainy and windy conditions.

According to the National Weather Service, high wind warnings are in effect for parts of Cumberland, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc and Waldo counties. Some areas Downeast could see gusts up to 60 miles per hour.

Rain is also dissolving snow cover at ski areas such as Lost Valley in Auburn where Travis Dow is Marketing Manager.

"It's not anything we're not used to. It's actually a little bit less than the last couple years so we're thankful for that. It gets rid of the natural snow but all of our manmade stuff is really rugged and will hold up to it," he said.

Sunday River had eight of its 19 lifts open today but warned of wet and rainy conditions in its daily mountain report.

Saddleback and Pleasant Mountains are also closed due to wind but will reopen tomorrow. Mt. Abram postponed its opening day for the season to Saturday.

"Looks like we're getting back into cold weather Saturday morning and we'll be grooming and making snow," said Saddleback Marketing Director Ethan Austin "We're getting everything ready for the vacation weeks coming up."