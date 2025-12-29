Mariners could return to ice after hockey players' union, ECHL reach tentative agreement

The Maine Mariners minor league hockey team could be back on the ice this week after the player's union reached a tentative contract agreement with the ECHL.

The Professional Hockey Players’ Association began a league-wide strike Friday that lasted less than two days. The deal still needs to be ratified by both sides.

As of Monday afternoon, no details of the contract had been made public but a press release from the ECHL says, "players will report to their teams in good faith and prepare to return to play."

Tulley Hescock / Maine Public The Mariners hockey team plays at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland on Feb. 18, 2023.

The strike postponed two Mariners home games that were to mark the return of the team following its holiday break.

In a statement, Mariners owner Dexter Paine apologized for the delayed games but commended what he called a "fair agreement for all parties involved with minimal disruption to the season."

"This brief stoppage also reaffirmed what we already knew: our most valuable assets are our fans and our partners, who along with our athletes, make this a valued business of people, which is why we play the games," Paine said. "We want to thank our staff and our partners who took the time out of their cherished holiday break to listen and work through this challenge with us. Their support, dedication, and their listening, is deeply valued."

The Mariners next game is Wednesday in Glens Falls, New York against the Adirondack Thunder.