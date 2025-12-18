High winds could bring power outages Friday evening

According to the National Weather Service, a heavy rainstorm will bring strong winds Down East and inland toward Bangor. Some areas could see wind speeds exceed 60 mph.

Versant Power and Central Maine Power say they're preparing for the storm by having extra crews on standby to deal with downed trees and power lines.

"CMP crews are taking steps today to prepare for this forecasted windstorm," said Linda Ball, president and CEO of Central Maine Power in a press release. "We’re currently preparing storm kits for crews that include items commonly needed for frontline storm restoration including fuses, wires and extra field equipment.”

The Maine Emergency Management Agency says it's always a good idea to have a supply of fresh water and nonperishable food on hand. Charge your devices and have spare batteries for flashlights.

“Our primary concern is wind-driven power outages combined with rapidly dropping temperatures,” said MEMA Director Pete Rogers in a press release. “Any prolonged loss of power will intensify the dangers of this cold snap. We encourage everyone to monitor the forecast, prepare, and stay safe.”

Dropping temperatures on Friday night will freeze standing water from rain and snow melt earlier in the day, possibly causing slick roads.

Motorists are urged to have their emergency car kit ready and not attempt to move or drive over fallen power lines.