Cumberland County celebrates first year of community-centered opioid response initiative

Public health officials in the Portland area say an initiative funded by opioid settlement dollars has been successful at reducing overdose rates

In 2024, Cumberland County awarded Greater Portland Health $80,000 to launch a mobile medical van. The team distributed educational materials, helped connect people to treatment and distributed naloxone - an overdose reversal drug.

CEO Ann Tucker said the program has so far provided services to over 250 people.

“I think it's been a very successful program for both for the team that has been supporting community members," she said. "And for community members that have been to come and have connection, have relationships, get services.”

More than 3 dozen municipalities could make decisions on how to spend their own opioid settlement dollars in 2026. The funds stem from national settlements with drug companies accused of manufacturing the opioid crisis.

According to GPH, Cumberland County recorded a record 130 overdose deaths in 2022 — the year municipalities started receiving the funds.

The mobile medical team noted a 17% increase in patients receiving Medication for Opioid Use Disorder. The team distributed over 300 naloxone doses and held a dozen educational and naloxone training sessions.

"Having a mobile medical van allows you to do proactive outreach to those people who really need that care," said Brendan Irwin, Cumberland County’s Behavioral Public Health Manager. "When you do that, you can also begin to develop relationships with folks and connect them to the other care and services that they might need. And so, it has this cascading effect.”

GPH says it will continue and expand mobile medical services with new funding from the Maine Recovery Council.