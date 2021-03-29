-
A record high number of people died from drug overdoses in Maine last year as the coronavirus pandemic made it harder for them to safely use drugs or seek…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - A law designed to hold opioid manufacturers accountable for their role in Maine's drug overdose epidemic is now in effect. The law took…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - The U.S. attorney for the U.S. District Court for the District of Maine wants the state to be aware that more than $163 million is…
-
A state report says the rate of newborns in Maine who experience health problems because they're exposed to opioids in the womb is nearly five times the…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - A new Maine law sets a licensing fee for manufacturers of opioids doing business in the state as part of an effort to hold the companies…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - Opioid prescribing continues to fall in Maine, which has seen one of the highest drops in the country. The Portland Press Heralds…
-
Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey is suing Purdue Pharma in Kennebec County Superior Court for unfair trade practices in its opioid marketing. The suit…
-
In the first three quarters of 2018, 282 people in Maine died from drug overdoses, a slight decrease from the number who fatally overdosed in the first…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Democratic Maine Gov. Janet Mills has signed an executive order aimed at helping the state deal with an opioid epidemic. Her order…
-
The Greater Portland Council of Governments is launching a pilot project to help municipalities address the opioid crisis. At a workshop in Falmouth…