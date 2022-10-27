Maine doctor charged with illegal distribution of opioids

A Maine doctor who specializes in substance use treatment was arrested in Kennebunk Wednesday for allegedly illegal distribution of opioids and other controlled substances.

The U.S. Justice Department says in a written release that Dr. Merideth Norris allegedly prescribed the drugs outside the usual course of professional practice and without a legitimate medical purpose.

Norris has been charged with 10 counts of illegal distribution of opioids and controlled substances and could face up to 20 years in prison.

The DOJ says the arrest was made as part of the New England Prescription Opioid Strike Force, which is a new federal-state partnership that seeks to identify and investigate health care fraud schemes.

