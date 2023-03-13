© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Maine communities have until April 18 to join opioid settlement payouts

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published March 13, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT
Aaron Frey
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey attends an event at the Blaine House, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Augusta, Maine.

Maine's Attorney General Aaron Frey announced Monday that communities have a little more than a month left to sign on to five new opioid settlement payouts.

The attorney general's office says the settlements could bring nearly $100 million to the state over 15 years to use for prevention, treatment and harm reduction. But the total amount depends on participation, and any unclaimed funds will remain with opioid manufacturers and pharmacies.

Cities, towns, counties, and school districts have until April 18 to join. The funds would add to the $131 million Maine is already receiving in opioid abatement funds.

Tags
Health opioidsAaron Frey
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight