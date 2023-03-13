Maine communities have until April 18 to join opioid settlement payouts

Maine's Attorney General Aaron Frey announced Monday that communities have a little more than a month left to sign on to five new opioid settlement payouts.

The attorney general's office says the settlements could bring nearly $100 million to the state over 15 years to use for prevention, treatment and harm reduction. But the total amount depends on participation, and any unclaimed funds will remain with opioid manufacturers and pharmacies.

Cities, towns, counties, and school districts have until April 18 to join. The funds would add to the $131 million Maine is already receiving in opioid abatement funds.

