Maine expanding number of substance abuse treatment beds by nearly 40%

Gov. Janet Mills' administration announced Friday that 140 new beds for substance use treatment will be coming to the state.

The Department of Health and Human Services has awarded contracts to six providers. Over half the beds will be located in Portland, and others will be located in Auburn, Windham, Bangor and Presque Isle. They will be funded with $6 million in grants from the state.

The additional beds amount to a nearly 40% increase in spots across the state, according to a Friday press release. They will be focused on residential treatment beds and detoxing.

Maine is one of many states struggling to combat the opioid epidemic. An estimated 716 people died from drug overdoses last year, an increase of 13% from 2021.

