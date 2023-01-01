candrews@mainepublic.org

Reporter Caitlin Andrews came to Maine Public in 2023 after nearly eight years in print journalism. She hails from New Hampshire originally.

She began her career there covering city government and right-to-know issues for Foster's Daily Democrat and then the Concord Monitor. She moved to Maine in 2019 to cover politics and health care for the Bangor Daily News, where she stayed for three years. She most recently wrote for the nonprofit Maine Monitor before making the switch to radio.

Caitlin has covered everything from car crashes to policy debates and has been recognized by the New England Newspaper & Press Association for her work around government accountability. She is interested in almost any subject, as long as the story is good.

Caitlin currently resides in Kennebec County.