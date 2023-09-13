Auburn may restart curbside recycling program

The city of Auburn could revive its curbside recycling program next month.

The city council shelved the program this past spring, but Mayor Jason Levesque says it's considering a new system that will only take select items.

Levesque says one of the big factors in the program's success will be whether Auburn can find a buyer for its recyclables. And he says that could be a challenge.

"There is no commodity market right now for glass," he said. "Paper can be contaminated. Plastics, it's hit or miss, you know, depending on what type of plastic. So we really have to analyze where our recycling is going."

The city council is expected to vote on a pilot project next Monday. Levesque says if the numbers work, a new recycling program could be launched in the spring.

