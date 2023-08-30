© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Courts and Crime

Maine AG accuses Jonesboro man of racist threats against interracial couple

Maine Public | By Caitlin Andrews
Published August 30, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT

Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey has filed a civil rights complaint against a Washington County man for allegedly threatening the lives of an interracial couple.

According to the attorney general's office, 52-year-old Dale O'Brien of Jonesboro allegedly fired a gun while a Black man, his white wife and their two children were walking with their dogs on a private road near O'Brien's house. According to the complaint, Frey says O'Brien only lowered the gun after one of the victims started recording him with a phone.

The incident took place in April, but the complaint says that just a month earlier, O'Brien had made threatening and racist comments about the couple to a local hardware store clerk, who reported it to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

The attorney general's office filed a civil complaint in Washington County Superior Court against O'Brien in August. Frey wants the court to forbid O'Brien from contacting the family and to fine him $5,000 dollars for each civil rights violation.

Caitlin Andrews
