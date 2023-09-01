© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Environment and Outdoors

Several beaches under bacteria contamination warnings headed into Labor Day weekend

Maine Public | By Caitlin Andrews
Published September 1, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT
Tom Porter
Goose Rocks Beach in Kennebunkport, Maine.

Maine's healthy beaches program is reporting that seven locations have elevated fecal bacteria levels going into the Labor Day weekend.

The state website shows that several beaches in the Kennebunk and Kennebunkport area have levels that could be unsafe for swimmers, as well as beaches in Camden, South Portland, York and Lincolnville.

Five of those locations are flying the orange advisory flags as of Friday. Maine and other coastal states have had to grapple with several bacteria warnings as a result of the heavy rain this summer.

Swimming in waters with high bacteria levels can cause stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting and fever.

The beaches that have elevated bacteria levels are:

  • Colony Beach in Kennebunkport
  • Goose Rocks Beach in Kennebunkport
  • Goochs Beach in Kennebunk
  • Mothers Beach in Kennebunk
  • Laite Beach in Camden
  • Willard Beach in Portland
  • Cape Neddick Beach in York

For the latest updates check the Maine Healthy Beaches website.

Environment and Outdoors beaches
Caitlin Andrews
Reporter Caitlin Andrews came to Maine Public in 2023 after nearly eight years in print journalism. She hails from New Hampshire originally.

