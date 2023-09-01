Several beaches under bacteria contamination warnings headed into Labor Day weekend

Maine's healthy beaches program is reporting that seven locations have elevated fecal bacteria levels going into the Labor Day weekend.

The state website shows that several beaches in the Kennebunk and Kennebunkport area have levels that could be unsafe for swimmers, as well as beaches in Camden, South Portland, York and Lincolnville.

Five of those locations are flying the orange advisory flags as of Friday. Maine and other coastal states have had to grapple with several bacteria warnings as a result of the heavy rain this summer.

Swimming in waters with high bacteria levels can cause stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting and fever.

The beaches that have elevated bacteria levels are:

Colony Beach in Kennebunkport

Goose Rocks Beach in Kennebunkport

Goochs Beach in Kennebunk

Mothers Beach in Kennebunk

Laite Beach in Camden

Willard Beach in Portland

Cape Neddick Beach in York

For the latest updates check the Maine Healthy Beaches website.