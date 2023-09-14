© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Courts and Crime

Police fatally shoot Rumford man who missed court appearance for allegedly killing brother

Maine Public | By Caitlin Andrews
Published September 14, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT

A Rumford man accused of killing his brother was killed by police Wednesday after he failed to show up for court.

Twenty-eight-year-old Shay McKenna was supposed to appear in person at Oxford County Superior Court for indictment on a manslaughter charge this week. He is accused of shooting his brother during a family argument.

A Maine State Police press release says officers found McKenna hiding in a van in Rangeley Plantation after he was seen carrying a firearm. They confronted him and McKenna allegedly exited the vehicle wearing a vest and carrying a rifle. Maine State Trooper Jeffrey Parks then fatally shot McKenna, who died on the scene, according to police.

Police say Parks is on administrative leave pending an investigation into the shooting, as is standard practice following police shootings.

Courts and Crime
Caitlin Andrews
Reporter Caitlin Andrews came to Maine Public in 2023 after nearly eight years in print journalism. She hails from New Hampshire originally.

See stories by Caitlin Andrews