Police fatally shoot Rumford man who missed court appearance for allegedly killing brother

A Rumford man accused of killing his brother was killed by police Wednesday after he failed to show up for court.

Twenty-eight-year-old Shay McKenna was supposed to appear in person at Oxford County Superior Court for indictment on a manslaughter charge this week. He is accused of shooting his brother during a family argument.

A Maine State Police press release says officers found McKenna hiding in a van in Rangeley Plantation after he was seen carrying a firearm. They confronted him and McKenna allegedly exited the vehicle wearing a vest and carrying a rifle. Maine State Trooper Jeffrey Parks then fatally shot McKenna, who died on the scene, according to police.

Police say Parks is on administrative leave pending an investigation into the shooting, as is standard practice following police shootings.

