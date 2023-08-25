© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Presque Isle area viewers: WMEM tower maintenance estimated timing is now through August 28. Click here to learn more!
Body of missing lobsterman Tylar Michaud has been found

Maine Public | By Caitlin Andrews
Published August 25, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT
Tylar Michaud holding a lobster in an undated photo.




Courtesy of Mack Kelley
/
via Bangor Daily News
Tylar Michaud holding a lobster in an undated photo. 

The Department of Marine Resources confirmed Friday morning that a body found earlier this week off the coast in Addison is missing fisherman Tylar Michaud.

The 18-year-old from Stueben had gone missing on July 21 after going out to set traps near Petit Manan Island. His body was found just seven miles away from where he is believed to have gone missing. The U.S. Coast Guard, the Maine Marine Patrol and several other agencies took part in the search.

Maine Marine Patrol searched for Michaud for nine days straight after he went missing.

At a memorial service over the weekend, Michaud was remembered for his sense of humor and positive attitude, according to the Bangor Daily News.

Caitlin Andrews
Reporter Caitlin Andrews came to Maine Public in 2023 after nearly eight years in print journalism. She hails from New Hampshire originally.

