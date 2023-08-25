Body of missing lobsterman Tylar Michaud has been found

The Department of Marine Resources confirmed Friday morning that a body found earlier this week off the coast in Addison is missing fisherman Tylar Michaud.

The 18-year-old from Stueben had gone missing on July 21 after going out to set traps near Petit Manan Island. His body was found just seven miles away from where he is believed to have gone missing. The U.S. Coast Guard, the Maine Marine Patrol and several other agencies took part in the search.

Maine Marine Patrol searched for Michaud for nine days straight after he went missing.

At a memorial service over the weekend, Michaud was remembered for his sense of humor and positive attitude, according to the Bangor Daily News.

