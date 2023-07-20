© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Maine Public's website radio streams are not working for Firefox users at this time. To listen to our streams, please use another web browser, the Maine Public app, or the NPR One app.
Health

Mills administration holds 5th annual opioid summit in Portland

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published July 20, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT

The administration of Gov. Janet Mills is holding its 5th annual opioid response summit in Portland Thursday.

The event brings together state officials, advocates, affected individuals, health care providers, and law enforcement to discuss strategies to combat opioid addiction.

Maine's U.S. Attorney Darcie McElwee told attendees that fentanyl was involved in 80% of the 253 overdose deaths through May of this year. And she says it's increasingly being mixed with other drugs to increase their potency.

"In that same time period, 88% of overdose deaths that indicated cocaine as a cause of death and 82 that included methamphetamine also included fentanyl," she says. "In many, if not all of those deaths, the user was likely unaware that the drugs they were consuming contained fentanyl."

McElwee says social media has opened up new retail markets for fentanyl, and one priority for the Department of Justice is to get social media companies to do more to stop illegal trafficking.

Tags
Health Opioid Response Summitopioids
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight