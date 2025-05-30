Kennebunk physician found guilty of unlawfully distributing opioids files appeal

A Kennebunk physician who was found guilty of unlawfully distributing opioids is appealing.

Dr. Merideth Norris was sentenced earlier this month in federal court to three years of probation and community service.

During her trial, the U.S. Department of Justice argued that Norris treated patients outside the normal scope of practice, prompting some pharmacies to refuse to fill her prescriptions. Her attorney has said that government cherry-picked certain prescriptions, and that Norris treated marginalized patients with complex needs.

Her appeal, filed Thursday, is against the verdict, not the sentence.