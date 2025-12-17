Lewiston City Council could investigate councilor-elect over legal address

Lewiston city councilors unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday night to recommend an investigation into the residency qualifications of incoming councilor Iman Osman.

The councilman-elect listed his address as a condemned building undergoing renovation. Concerns have been raised over whether he was legally allowed to call it his permanent residence.

The recommendation is for the 2026 city council since the current group can't take action until Osman is sworn in.

Osman is also a member of the Lewiston School Committee and leads the Lewiston Auburn Youth Network, he was nominated to the school committee last year. Osman won the race for Ward 5 city councilor in November.

"This is no different than someone who is away from their residence because they're going to college, but they maintain a permanent residence, or they are having a home renovation," said Osman's lawyer Kiernan Majerus-Collins. "This is just being treated differently because of who councilor-elect Osman is."

Osman is also part of Lewiston's Somali immigrant community and some residents said he's being targeted over his identity during the council meeting's public comment period.

City councils reiterated if an investigation is launched, it would not be launched on the basis of race.

"This is not about an issue of racism or the color of a man's skin or the mosque, church or cathedral he worships in," said Ward 6 City Councilor David Chittim. "It's about whether or not an individual lives in the ward he is elected to represent."

Osman was also indicted in Androscoggin County this month on charges that stem from the alleged theft of two firearms.

According to court documents obtained by the Lewiston Sun Journal, the incidents occurred sometime between Nov. 15, 2023, and Oct. 11, 2024.

Following reports on Osman’s indictment Lewiston mayor Carl Sheline said in a statement, it is "in the best interest of our city for councilor-elect Osman to resign.”

Majerus-Collins said his client will fight the charges and does not intend to step down.

The city council's first scheduled meeting of 2026 is Jan. 6, the day before Osman is scheduled to be arraigned.