Crop conditions are looking good ahead of Maine Wild Blueberry Weekend

Conditions are ripe for a productive blueberry harvest this year, according to the Maine Wild Blueberry Commission. But like other agricultural organizations in the state, the group is reeling from the sudden loss of federal funding.

Commission executive director Eric Venturini said conditions have improved over the summer following a rainy spring that impeded pollination.

"Pollination season wasn't great, but we've had pretty decent weather since then," he said. "A lot of things have recovered, berries sized up, and things are looking pretty good."

But on the other hand, Venturini said his group learned last month that the USDA had cancelled a $15.5 million grant for irrigation infrastructure to mitigate drought impacts.

"It's quite disappointing, because that would have been a historic investment in our industry that would have helped us overcome one of our most significant challenges, which is the really devastating impacts of drought," he said.

He said his group is looking for alternative funding sources.

Venturini said the commission, farmers and businesses across the state are gearing up for statewide Wild Blueberry Weekend celebrations August 2 and 3.