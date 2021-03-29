-
Republican state Sen. Marianne Moore of Calais is calling for a legislative probe of how the Maine Wild Blueberry Commission is spending its marketing…
One of Maine's truly iconic crops is the wild blueberry. It's been something of a wild ride for the berries over the last decade, with some bumper crops,…
The Maine Center for Disease Control is investigating a second outbreak of COVID-19 within Maine's wild blueberry industry.Public health officials say…
BRUNSWICK, Maine - Maine's independent senator urged the U.S. Department of Agriculture to support his state's blueberry and potato industries amid…
Maine Sen. Angus King says the state’s blueberry industry isn’t getting the assistance it deserves. He took to the Senate floor Wednesday to protest…
State Agriculture officials say they are disappointed with a U.S. Department of Agriculture decision to exclude Maine wild blueberries from a federal…
PORTLAND, Maine - Maine's wild blueberry industry could be looking at another difficult summer, as the crop is projected to remain much smaller than just…
PORTLAND, Maine - A federal program designed to help farmers suffering due to trade disruption is unlikely to assist Maine's wild blueberry growers.Maine…
PORTLAND, Maine - Maine's Congressional delegation is getting involved in a push to extend federal aid to members of the state's wild blueberry…
Maine agriculture officials are asking the federal government to help out wild blueberry growers as they deal with the effects of rising trade disputes…