Another round of high heat and humidity comes for Maine

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published July 24, 2025 at 3:29 PM EDT
As temperatures soared on Tuesday, families gathered at the splash pad in Portland's Deering Oaks Park to cool off.
Ari Snider
/
Maine Public
Families gathered at the splash pad in Portland's Deering Oaks Park to cool off during a recent heatwave.

After a stretch of dry and relatively cool weather, another round of stifling heat will grip Maine today through Friday.

Temperatures Thursday will be in the 80s throughout most of Maine, with heat indices approaching 90.

Temperatures will peak on Friday in the mid 90s.

Stephen Baron with the National Weather Service in Gray said high humidity will make it feel closer to 100 degrees in southern Maine, where a heat advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. to 8p.m. Friday.

"Definitely use caution on Friday. If you're outdoors, you know, seek shade, stay hydrated," he said.

Baron said a mass of cooler air will push into the state Friday evening, creating the potential for severe thunderstorms.

"So we're expecting to see some of that on Friday afternoon, early evening, and then following those thunderstorms, we'll see a pretty big drop in temperatures," he said.

Baron said temperatures will fall into the 60s Friday night.
