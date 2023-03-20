FEMA to reimburse state and Maine Medical Center for costs associated with the pandemic

The state of Maine and Maine Medical Center are each receiving federal reimbursement for costs associated with the COVID pandemic.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Monday that it's awarding nearly $2.7 million to the Mills administration for purchasing personal protective equipment for state employees, such as masks.

And FEMA is awarding Portland-based Maine Medical Center nearly $3.7 million for the cost of testing staff for COVID and for hiring temporary employees between April of 2021 and June of 2022.

Maine Medical Center administered more than 66,000 COVID tests to employees during that time and contracted four nurses who worked at the hospital's incident response call center.

According to FEMA, Maine has received more than $232 million in federal reimbursement for pandemic-related expenses.