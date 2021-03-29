-
The top legislative Democrats have blasted Maine’s largest hospital for opposing a drive to unionize its nurses.Senate President Troy Jackson, Senate…
-
The coronavirus pandemic has thrust us all into a new situation that can be disorienting. That's especially true for doctors and nurses who are treating…
-
Two Maine hospitals are listed on a federal government website that tracks the most serious quality deficiencies cited in the past six months. As the…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - The Maine Medical Center is warning people who visited the hospital's emergency department on July 30 that they may have been exposed to…
-
Maine Medical Center has ended the use of live animals in its emergency medical training.Residents will now use simulation-based technology instead of…
-
Maine Medical Center has announced $10.5 million in donations from two Maine families. The funding is being used to build two new floors for the oncology…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - Nine nurses who work in the labor and delivery unit at the largest hospital in Maine are expecting babies in the next few months. Maine…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - Officials in Portland, Maine, have approved the final phase of a proposed $525 million hospital expansion project. The Portland Planning…
-
The nonprofit healthcare organization MaineHealth has earned and maintained a strong credit rating as it prepares to borrow $300 million in bonds for an…
-
Construction has begun for Maine Medical Center's $500 million expansion.The hospital's Chief Operating Officer Jeff Sanders says the entire project will…